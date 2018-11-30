Un fortissimo terremoto di magnitudo stimata sui 6.9 – è avvenuto ad Anchorage, la capitale dell’Alaska.

La terra ha tremato alle 18.29 (ora italiana) a una profondità di circa 20 chilometri.

E’ stata emanata un allerta tsunami.

BREAKING: A 6.6 magnitude earthquake has struck just 7.5 miles North of Anchorage, Alaska at 1729UTC (0829AKST). PANC Tower has been evacuated as a precaution. Runways being checked for damage. Live ATC & webcams: https://t.co/GQdg7Jakae #avgeek #earthquake pic.twitter.com/b3luMn0zLT

— Airport Webcams (@AirportWebcams) 30 novembre 2018