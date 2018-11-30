Un fortissimo terremoto di magnitudo stimata sui 6.9  – è avvenuto ad Anchorage, la capitale dell’Alaska.

La terra ha tremato alle 18.29 (ora italiana) a una profondità di circa 20 chilometri.

E’ stata emanata un allerta tsunami.

 

 

 

 

