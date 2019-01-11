“Songs For The Dead Live“ è il titolo del nuovo live Dvd/Blu-ray di King Diamond che sarà pubblicato il 25 gennaio su Metal Blade Records.

Il set è stato filmato durante i concerti al Graspop Metal Meeting 2016 e al Fillmore di Philadelphia nel 2015.

Questi i formati disponibili:

* 2DVD/CD 6-Panel Digipak

* Blu-ray (includes audio digital download of Philadelphia Show)

* special edition box set with 5 discs (2DVD, 2CD, 1 Blu-ray) plus poster, flier, laminate, setlist, ticket, sticker, and guitar pick (limited to 3000 copies)

* opaque blue with white splatter vinyl (U.S. retail exclusive – limited to 600 copies)

* opaque red with black splatter vinyl (U.S. webstore exclusive – limited to 200 copies)

* opaque white with black splatter vinyl (U.S. webstore exclusive – limited to 200 copies)

* 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

* transparent amber marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 700 copies)

* clear ghost white vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 500 copies)

* orange-brown/black marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 300 copies)

* black/purple melt vinyl (Nuclear Blast exclusive – limited to 200 copies)

* orange/red marbled vinyl (Napalm exclusive – limited to 300 copies)

* clear lavender marbled vinyl (EMP exclusive – limited to 200 copies)

* clear ash grey marbled vinyl (Bengan exclusive – limited to 200 copies)

* pink blue marbled vinyl (Ebay exclusive – limited to 200 copies)

