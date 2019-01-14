“Siamo finalmente in grado di svelare altre band che calcheranno il palco del Rock The Castle 2019, festival che si terrà il 5 / 6 / 7 luglio all’interno del magnifico Castello Scaligero di Villafranca di Verona (VR)”, affermano gli organizzatori in un post su Facebook.

“Saranno tre giorni di grande rock e divertimento al 100%, oltre ai già annunciati Dream Theater, Slash feat.Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators, Slayer con il loro ultimo show in Italia e Phil Anselmo & The Illegals col set incentrato sui brani dei Pantera, siamo orgogliosi di confermarvi la presenza di:

5 LUGLIO 2019

Dream Theater

Tesseract

… And many more

6 LUGLIO 2019

Slash feat.Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators

Black Stone Cherry

Dee Snider

Sebastian Bach playing “Skid Row”

Fm

… And many more

7 LUGLIO 2019

Slayer – Final Italian Show

Gojira

Phil Anselmo & The Illegals

Overkill

Sacred Reich

… And many more

