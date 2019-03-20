I Wilco hanno il piacere di annunciare un nuovo tour europeo che partirà a settembre. 17 nuove date che prenderanno il via da Trondheim, Norvegia il 4 settembre e che li porteranno anche ad esibirsi all’Apollo di Londra il 28 dello stesso mese. Il tour farà tappa in Gran Bretagna nelle città di Londra, Glasgow e Manchester.
I Wilco hanno pubblicato il loro decimo album in studio, Schmilco, nel 2016. Pitchfork ha descritto il disco come “prettamente acustico, caratterizzato da melodie dolci, da una produzione autunnale e dominata da ricordi infantili e nostalgici”.
Il frontman Jeff Tweedy ha invece pubblicato di recente il suo primo disco solista, WARM, su etichetta dBpm Records, ottenendo grandi consensi.
12th June – Ancienne Belgique, Brussels
13th June – Ancienne Belgique, Brussels
15th June – Paradiso, Amsterdam SOLD OUT
16th June – Paradiso, Amsterdam SOLD OUT
18th June – Aeronef Club, Lille
19th June – Le 106, Rouen
20th June – La Sirene, La Rochelle
22nd June – Azkena Rock Festival, Vitoria-Gasteiz Spain
*NUOVE DATE*
4th September – Tapperiet, Trondheim
6th September – Stavanger Konserthus Zetlitz, Stavanger
7th September – USF Verftet, Bergen
8th September – Sentrum Scene, Oslo
10th September – Den Gra Hal, Copenhagen
12th September – Tempodrom, Berlin
13th September – Carlswerk Victoria, Cologne
14th September – Elbphilharmonie, Hamburg
15th September – Progresja, Warsaw
18th September – Volkshaus, Zurich
19th September – Fabrique, Milan
20th September – Gran Teatro Geox, Padova
22nd September – Le Trianon, Paris
23rd September – TivoliVredenberg Grote Zaal, Utrecht
26th September – Barrowlands, Glasgow
27th September – Albert Hall, Manchester
28th September – Eventim Apollo, London