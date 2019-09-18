“S&M²“, l’evento speciale che i Metallica hanno tenuto nei giorni 6 e 8 settembre 2019 al Chase Center di San Francisco con l’orchestra San Francisco Symphony, arriverà nelle sale cinematografiche italiane il prossimo 18 ottobre.
Su Metallica.film è ora disponibile l’elenco delle sale che lo proietteranno e le informazioni.
La setlist del concerto:
Set 1:
The Ecstasy of Gold
The Call of Ktulu
For Whom the Bell Tolls
The Day That Never Comes
The Memory Remains
Confusion
Moth Into Flame
The Outlaw Torn
No Leaf Clover
Halo on Fire
Set 2:
Scythian Suite, Op.20 , Second Movement (Sergei Sergeyevich Prokofiev cover suonata dalla San Francisco Symphony)
Iron Foundry (Alexander Mosolov cover)
The Unforgiven III
All Within My Hands (acustico)
(Anesthesia) Pulling Teeth
Wherever I May Roam
One
Master of Puppets
Nothing Else Matters
Enter Sandman
