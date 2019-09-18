“S&M²“, l’evento speciale che i Metallica hanno tenuto nei giorni 6 e 8 settembre 2019 al Chase Center di San Francisco con l’orchestra San Francisco Symphony, arriverà nelle sale cinematografiche italiane il prossimo 18 ottobre.

Su Metallica.film è ora disponibile l’elenco delle sale che lo proietteranno e le informazioni.

La setlist del concerto:

Set 1:

The Ecstasy of Gold

The Call of Ktulu

For Whom the Bell Tolls

The Day That Never Comes

The Memory Remains

Confusion

Moth Into Flame

The Outlaw Torn

No Leaf Clover

Halo on Fire

Set 2:

Scythian Suite, Op.20 , Second Movement (Sergei Sergeyevich Prokofiev cover suonata dalla San Francisco Symphony)

Iron Foundry (Alexander Mosolov cover)

The Unforgiven III

All Within My Hands (acustico)

(Anesthesia) Pulling Teeth

Wherever I May Roam

One

Master of Puppets

Nothing Else Matters

Enter Sandman