Una sparatoria è in corso a Ottawa, in Canada e il bilancio è di un morto e tre feriti, secondo quanto riferisce la tv canadese Cbc.

La sparatoria è avvenuta vicino al Parlamento che è attualmente in locked down. Lo riferisce la polizia di Ottawa su Twitter.

Police are responding to a shooting in the 400 block of Gilmour Street. Many injuries reported. A coordinated response is underway. Please avoid the area. Updates to follow. #ottnews https://t.co/rC9O7qGLAB

— Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) January 8, 2020