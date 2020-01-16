La giuria internazionale composta da oltre mille artisti ha deciso Whitney Houston entra insieme ai Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G. e T-Rex nella Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

La cerimonia di ammissione si terrà a Cleveland in Ohio il prossimo due maggio e sarà trasmessa dal vivo da Hbo.

Tanti gli artisti che sono stati nominati, ma che non entreranno nella Hall of Fame, Benatar, Judas Priest, Kraftwerk, Dave Matthews Band, MC5, Motorhead, Rufus and Chaka Khan, Todd Rundgren, Soundgarden e Thin Lizzy.